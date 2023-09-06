Gerald "Jerry" Cooper

November 18, 1933 - September 4, 2023

Gerald "Jerry" Cooper, 89, of Hampton, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at home in Hampton.

Visitation will be at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Illinois, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hampton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA.

Jerry was born in Moline on November 18, 1933, to Donald and Pearl (Leslie) Cooper. On April 23, 1966, in Hampton, he married Mearlene J. Olsen, who preceded him in death.

He was employed by Deere & Company in Moline for 25 years, retiring as a forklift driver in 1987. He was a Hampton United Methodist Church member and enjoyed fishing and traveling.

Survivors include daughters: Barbara (Mikey) Heflin of El Paso, Arkansas, and Deana Safronov of Moline; two sons: Dennis (Catherine) Cooper of West Bend, Wisconsin, and Gary (Harmony) Cooper of Hampton, Illinois; brother, Donald Cooper of Moline; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Dana, brother David Cooper, and his parents.

The family would like to thank Deerfield Restaurant and the UnityPoint Hospice Staff.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.