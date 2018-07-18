Gerald “Jerry” F. DeSchepper

July 20, 1945-July 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gerald F. “Jerry” DeSchepper, 72, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Manor Care. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials may be left to the American Legion Post 26. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Jerry was born on July 20, 1945, in Davenport to Francis and Alice (Hoste) DeSchepper. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. Jerry worked as a truck driver for Eastern Iowa Recyclers, retiring in 2013.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a simple man with simple interests. Jerry enjoyed various television programs and was known to have a bit of a sweet tooth.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kathy Jo; son, David (Nancy) Fox; daughters: Dawn Hornke and Sarah (Wayne) Kelley; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; mother, Alice DeSchepper; siblings, Charles, Jeanne, Marilyn, Rosemary, Thomas, William, Barbara and Gary; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Francis.