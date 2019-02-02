Gerald "Jerry" Hoffman

August 24, 1948-January 28, 2019
DAVENPORT - Gerald “Jerry” L. Hoffman, 70, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away, Monday, January 28, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials in Jerry's name may be made to German American Heritage Center or The Wounded Warriors Project.
Jerry was born August 24,1948, in Davenport, Iowa; the son of Leo and Gertrude (Baugh) Hoffman. He was united in marriage to Karen Jacquin on June 27, 1970. Jerry later married Emily Davis on May 3, 2008. He worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Jerry was a mail carrier in Davenport for 17 years. and he was later a vehicle maintenance worker for an additional 17 years. Jerry was dedicated to his job, but most importantly, he was dedicated to his family and loved them with a passion. He was a wonderful, caring, and loving husband, dad, brother, opa, uncle, and cousin. He loved to be outside caring for his garden and volunteering at the German American Heritage Museum and the WASPI Environmental Center. Jerry was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan as well as a fan of muscle cars and any type of auto racing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Emily; his loving sons: Brian (Lori) Hoffman and Christopher (Dawn) Hoffman; grandchildren: Brandon, Peter, Alyssa, and Alexis; great-grandchildren: Reagan, Cole, Madelyn, and Kingsley; and their “fur baby” Voodoo. Also two sister's Louise DeJulius of Maryland and Lilah Hurley of Iowa, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Eugene (Gene), and his niece Baylee, brother-in-law, John Hurley.
Jerry's kindness and big, warm hugs will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rest in peace, Sweetie. We will meet again. Love ya always and forever, Emily.
