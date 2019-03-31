Gerald "Jerry" L. York

December 26, 1940-March 27, 2019
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald L. “Jerry” York, 78, of Plant City, Florida, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the gathering space at church.
Jerry died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home in Plant City surrounded by family. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerry was born on December 26, 1940, in Davenport, a son of Melvin J. York Sr. and Catherine (Herber) York. He was united in marriage to Caroline May Weikert. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2018.
Jerry worked for many years in the construction business, primarily as a block layer.
He enjoyed buying and selling antique cars as well as playing jokes on people. His favorite tricks were putting shaving cream on door knobs and filling your shoes with random items. He always made everyone laugh and claimed all the nurses had a crush on him.
Jerry is survived by his children: Athena Tawney, Davenport and Samantha Black, Thonotosassa, Florida; grandchildren: Shannon Duncan, Shelby Audette, Nick Bruns, Olivia Valberg, and Kendall Tawney; siblings: Jackie Riley, Pam Jones, Marsha York, Judy Fleetwood, Connie Welk, Darlene Finch, Pat York, Paul York, Gary York and Bob York.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Jack York, Melvin York Jr., Jack Promisson, Donna Walton, Shirley Bellinger, and Vivian Washam.
