Gerald (Jerry) Martin Neff

April 1, 1937-July 22, 2018
PLEASANT VALLEY — Gerald Martin (Jerry) Neff of Pleasant Valley, died unexpectedly of a brain hemorrhage at University Hospitals on Sunday, July 22. He was 81.
Jerry was born in Wheatland, Iowa, on April 1, 1937, the son of Martin and Caroline (Allamand) Neff. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1955 and spent three years in the Army, including 13 months in Korea in a helicopter ambulance unit. He returned to civilian life in 1957, working for Alcoa for eight years and went on to deliver packages for United Parcel Service for 28 years.
Jerry married Darlene Marie Stevens in 1963. Together, they had two children, Ben and Amee (Harrer).
Jerry remained active throughout his life until he lost his balance in 2017. He traveled extensively; mountaineering, camping, canoeing, hiking, cycling and skiing (both cross-country and downhill) across the US, Europe and Canada. He practiced his slack-line (tightrope) until 2014 and up until the day of his brain hemorrhage he was leading aerobics classes at Palmer Hills Independent Retirement Living six days a week.
He was chapter chair of the local chapter of the Sierra Club for over a decade, and chair of the statewide Iowa chapter for two years. He had a passion for volunteering that included River Action (Ride the River fish and fire), River Bend Foodbank, the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club (TOMRV) and manning the Peasant Valley precinct polls.
He was passionate about the environment, energy conservation and his granddaughter, Sophia (10).
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Jim, and is survived by his wife, Darlene, his brother, David (Diana); sister, Carol (Wenndt); son, Ben (Beth Blahut); daughter, Amee (Ron) Harrer; granddaughter Sophia Harrer.
A Celebration of Life will take place August 5, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. at Palmer Hills Retirement Community, 2617 Maplecrest Road, Bettendorf. Parking is available immediately to the west at Genesis Health Group. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up. Donations can be made to the Sierra Club Eagle View Group, PO Box 239, Pleasant Valley, Iowa 52767-0239.
Online condolences may be expressed to Gerald's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.