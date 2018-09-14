June 13, 1930-September 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gerald O. Grell, 88, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Gerald was born June 13, 1930, in Davenport, the loving son of J. Orville and Irma (Meyer) Grell. He was united in marriage to Roma J. Husen on September 14, 1957, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He had worked at J.I. Case Company and retired in 1988 from the U.S. Postal Service in Davenport where he had been a mail carrier for 31 years. After retirement, he worked part-time at Hy-Vee in Davenport. His memberships included Christ's Family Church, Walcott American Legion Post 548, Plus 60 Club and AARP. He dearly loved his grandchildren and spent hours watching his great grandchildren
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Roma; sons, Todd (Patti) Grell and Tim (Nicole) Grell; his grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Edmark and their children, Adalyn, Kaiden and Keaton; Travis Grell and Nathan Grell; five step-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Earl) Oelerich; brother, Gus (Jill) Grell; sister-in- law, Marcella Husen; brother-in-law, Roy (Shirley) Husen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin children, Robin and Randy; sisters-in-law, Helen (Elden) Hansen and Marleta (Bill) Betts; and brother-in-law, Delmar Husen.
The family would like to thank the Davenport Lutheran Home and Genesis Hospice for their loving care.