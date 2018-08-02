August 9, 1940-July 30, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Gerald R. Colman, 77, of Coal Valley, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
The family will greet friends at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline, from 4-7 p.m. Monday. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the funeral home. A combined burial for Gerald and his wife, Kathryn, will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Gerald was born August 9, 1940, in Rock Island, the son of Raymond and Elodie (Heyninck) Colman. He graduated from Alleman High School and went on to graduate from Journeyman Carpenter School. He belonged to Local Union 166 and was a Master Carpenter. He was known for his spiral staircases and woodworking. He married Kathryn Norcross in 1970 and they traveled to many foreign countries around the world. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2018.
Gerald was the past president of Colman Florist Inc., past member of the Geneseo Lions Club, a charter member of Geneseo Ducks Unlimited and held many other offices in Geneseo Ducks Unlimited, including chairman. He was a past member of Pheasants Forever in Moline. He enjoyed hunting trips to Canada, Georgia and Iowa, fishing at the family lake home in Minnesota, gardening and travel.
Survivors include children, Lisa (Steve) Zelle, LeClaire, and Rick (Peggy) Colman, Donalsonville, Georgia; grandchildren, Tara, Kyle and Ryan Zelle, Jerrid Colman and Christy Bryant; sisters, Lou Rae Hoogerwerf, Iowa City, Charlotte Light, Davenport, Patricia (Ken) Belvel, Bettendorf, and Pamela (Denny) McCullough, Muscatine; sister-in-law, Sharon Colman, Rock Island; and many numerous relatives. He was preceded in death by a twin sister, Geraldine, and brothers, Ronnie and Richard.
