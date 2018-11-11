November 6, 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Gerald Paul “Gerry” Westerfield, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Gerry was born in Canton, Illinois, the eldest son of Paul and Blanche. A graduate of Canton High School, he served proudly in the United States Navy. He married Donna Jean Oaks and together they raised six children as Gerry advanced his career with Graybar Electric, first in Davenport, Iowa, and then Indiana.
In his final days, Gerry lived with a sense of deep peace, laughter, and acceptance. Music brought him special peace and joy throughout his final months. He neither complained nor expressed frustration. His love for God, family, friends and music carried him. Being with loved ones gave him great happiness. Gerry's life consistently swirled around his large family. He proudly supported his family's academic and athletic achievements.
He is survived by daughters, Lane, Emily(Richard Hambrock) Blackman of Fort Wayne; Tracy (Tom) Phelps of Chandler, Arizona; Laurie (Bill) Fisher of Gilbert, Arizona; son, Martin (Janet Mace-Sublette) of Columbus, Indiana; grandchildren, Andrew(Jasmin Lucas) Westerfield, Shawn Phelps, Joseph (Michal) Utterback, Katie (Hunter) Abbey, Joel (Natalie) Fisher, Matthew Westerfield, six great grandchildren; brother, Galen (Sue); and his loving companion, Stella Eber.
Gerry was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, 2002; son, Mitchell, 2013; and brother, Gordon, 2013.
Funeral service is 4 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, Indiana with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.