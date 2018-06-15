March 12, 1926-June 13, 2018
WALCOTT — Geraldine "Jerry" E. Findley, 92, of Walcott, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Iowa.
Geraldine was born in Walcott on March 12, 1926, to Ernest and Elsie (Schnoor) Moeller.
She owned and operated Jerry's Beauty Shop in Walcott for many years.
Geraldine married Vernon C. Schmidt on June 18, 1943 in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1956. She later married Paul E. Findley on January 3, 1973 in Davenport. He preceded her on August 28, 1998.
She was a member of the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, bingo, tending to her flowers, blue grass music and crocheting.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Susan (Steve) Knapp of Marion, Iowa; her son, Vernon (Marcia) Schmidt of Tipton, step-son, Joseph (Charlotte) Findley of Port Byron; 10 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and her sister, Phyllis (Don) Juchter of Bennett, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Dallas Schmidt; her daughter, Sandra Oepping; step-sons, David and Carey Findley; step-granddaughter, Selena Findley; and her sister, Betty Paustian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Manor Nursing Home or the Walcott American Legion in her memory.
