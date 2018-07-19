April 6, 1933-July 17, 2018
PLEASANT VALLEY — Gerard “Jerry” Klauer, 85, a resident of Pleasant Valley, formerly of Bennett, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
Gerard Joseph Klauer was born on April 6, 1933, in Davenport, a son of Ludwig and Helene (Harmer) Klauer. He was united in marriage to Beverly Walker. They have shared over 50 years of marriage.
Jerry had worked for many years as a sheet metal worker for Local 91. He and Bev also had a strawberry farm for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, Pleasant Valley; son, Kenny (Charlie) Klauer, Virginia; a granddaughter; a step-son, Timothy Mohr; and a brother, William Klauer, Bettendorf.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parent; two brothers, Duane and Eugene Klauer; and a sister-in-law, Helen Klauer.
