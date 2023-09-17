Germaine "Gerry" Chandler

Gerry was born on December 11, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois. During high school she was an Abbott dancer at the Palmer House Hotel. She enlisted in the Marines, served for two years and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in October 1944. She married John (Jack) Chandler on July 19, 1947. They moved to Moline in 1958. Gerry worked as a receptionist for many years for Dr. Paul Moen and Dr. Bruce Steffens. Her husband owned and operated Chandler's Organ and Piano Studios. At age 80 they moved to be closer to their daughter Kathleen in San Diego. Jack passed away two years later but Gerry stayed in San Diego until 2018, at which time she moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois. She lived at Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes independent living until just recently.