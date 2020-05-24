Gilbert “Sonny” Short

Gilbert Virgil Short, son of Gale Gilbert and Alzora (Hoskins) Short, was born on March 12, 1938, in Moline. He grew up on the family's farm in Rock Island County and later in Mercer County, where he attended and was graduated from Joy High School in 1956. After graduation, Gilbert joined the U.S. Navy, and later farmed near Joy, Ill., worked as a welder, and as a sand and gravel truck driver in California. In 1968, Gilbert founded A-1 Fire Equipment in Moline, and later moved his business to Davenport, Iowa. He went on to run and grow his company for the next 36 years, until his retirement from the fire protection equipment business in 2004. During this time, Gilbert also founded Speedway Fire and Rescue, an organization he was truly proud of, born of his knowledge of fire protection and safety and his passion for stock car racing. For over 50 years, he worked to expand the organization with dozens of professionally trained members working several racetracks around the region nearly every night of the week. He was also, for many years, an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary as a Flotilla Commander along the Mississippi and Rock Rivers. Gilbert possessed an engaging and sociable personality that naturally set people at ease. He was a modest and good man, whose generosity and kindness touched many people through the years. He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.