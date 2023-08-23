Gina Noel Hammond

December 11, 1977 - August 19, 2023

Gina Noel Hammond of Arlington Heights, Illinois, passed away on August 19, 2023, at Loyola Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Gina was born on December 11, 1977, in Chicago, Illinois, to Gary and Donna (nee Fixari) Pellegrini. They eventually moved to Moline, Illinois, where Gina spent her childhood years. Gina attended Western Illinois University and moved to the suburbs of Chicago after graduation. Gina had a passion for teaching and has held a plethora of positions in the educational field over the years. Most currently she taught preschool at the Rolling Meadows Park District and facilitated a Kindergarten enrichment class out of her home. Gina absolutely loved teaching, her fellow colleagues and most importantly her students.

Gina had a zest for life and was always up for a good adventure. She cherished all her travels with family and friends but her heart has always been in Maine. Gina embraced being a mother and her two children were her world. She loved her pets and her Great Danes were always by her side. Gina has made many treasured friends over the years and her bright smile, magnetic personality and generous heart will be missed dearly by all that were blessed to know her.

Gina is survived by her children: Addison and Logan Hammond; as well as her father, Gary Pellegrini. She will be missed dearly by her many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Gina will be remembered fondly by all of her cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Pellegrini.

Visitation on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL, 60004. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the National MS Society.

Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.