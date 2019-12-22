October 30, 1956-December 19, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Ginger A. Mechem, 63, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 12 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society or to Luther Manor. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Ginger was born October 30, 1956, in Iowa City. She was the daughter of Francis and Donna (Brewer) Kellogg. She was formerly married to Michael Brook Mechem of Davenport.

She had owned and operated her own daycare for 10 years and then worked for the Davenport Schools as a para educator. She was an avid animal lover and also enjoyed gardening, baking, especially pies, taking walks in Sunderbruch Park and spending time with her family. She had been a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport and most recently attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in DeWitt. Ginger also enjoyed country music, especially Allan Jackson and Elvis and loved playing games and watching Andy Griffith in her free time.