Ginger (Virginia) A. Howard

Ginger (Virginia) A. Howard, 74, of Eldridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Leslie Howard; daughters: Leslie Anne (Tom) Beaudry, Cheri (Tony) Blake, and Kathy (Daniel) Howard-Kirkman; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings: Harold, Al, Helen, and Jerry; and her canine companion, Shadow.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.