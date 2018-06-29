Gladys Gay

July 14, 1929-June 28, 2018
BETTENDORF — Gladys Molly Marie Opp Gay, 88, of Bettendorf, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday June 28, 2018, at 6 a.m.
Her funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018, at First Assembly of God in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday at the church. Private committal services will be held on Monday at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the First Assembly Building Fund. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gladys was born July 14, 1929, on a farm South of Isabel, South Dakota, the tenth of 13 children born to Fred and Rose (Himmerich) Opp.
In Gladys' life journey, she always kept family, her faith and friends as her priority. Gladys helped raise and provide for her siblings after the death of her mother at the young age of 10.
In 1951, Gladys met the love of her life, Pierce Gay, in Clarinda, Iowa, where they worked at the Paris toy gun factory. On July 27, 1952, they were married in Shenandoah, Iowa. Together, they raised and loved five children.
Gladys and Pierce's faith and desire to serve those in need gave them the wonderful opportunity to share their love of Jesus Christ on various mission trips. Their mission work spanned 27 years, taking them to various areas including the Appalachian Project in Kentucky to foreign countries and the United States, as well as their own community.
Gladys knew no strangers. She shared her love and the word of God with everyone. She made everyone feel welcome in her home and a part of her family. She lived out her life as a reflection of God's love. She had a heart to serve others and passed her legacy to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved with all her heart. As she always told each of us, “Hold tight to Jesus.” She is holding tight to Jesus until we meet again.
Thank you to UnityPoint Hospice and Palliative Care for their services.
Gladys was preceded in eternal life by her parents; 11 siblings; her faithful and loving daughter, Jacquetta Boots Beyer; and son-in-law, David Vacek.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Pierce and blessed children who are proud to call her their mother, Dennis (Elma) Gay, Andover, Illinois; Joy Vacek, Oxford Junction, Iowa; Dale (Cindy), Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Wayne (Joyce) Gay, Long Grove; 13 loving grandchildren; 23 affectionate great-grandchildren; and sister, “Baby” Lorraine.
She will be missed dearly by her family and numerous friends. Her love will live on in each of us forever.
