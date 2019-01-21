March 3, 1961 – January 18, 2019
MUSCATINE — Glen Johnson III, 57 of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2018, at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Glen. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Glen Johnson, III was born on March 3, 1961, in Muscatine, the son of Glen Johnson, Jr. and Izora Bell Lantz. Glen was united in marriage to Patsy Ann Leaver in 1980 and later divorced. In 1983, Glen married DeAnn Moore and was later divorced. On April 25, 1999, Glen married Teresa McKillip in Muscatine. He was a care giver for his mother for many years. Glen enjoyed many outdoor activities, Facebook, taking trips to see the eagles, was an avid Green Bay Packers, Chicago White Sox and Iowa Hawkeye fan, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.
Glen will be deeply missed by his wife, Teresa of Muscatine; children, Glen (Sally) Johnson IV of Davenport, Scott McKillip, Muscatine, Jessica Johnson of Muscatine, Cynthia Johnson of Muscatine, Ashley McKillip of Muscatine, Joanna (Steven) Thomas of Muscatine, Zackary (Aubrie) McKillip of Wilton, Tiffany (Jose) Martinez of Muscatine and Destiny (Jason) St. Clair of Muscatine; 24 grandchildren; two sisters, Neoma “Koke” Foster of Muscatine and Penny (Roy) Brewer of Muscatine and many nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Cadence Miller and Xander Martinez and two brothers-in-law, Tom Foster and Jack Evans.