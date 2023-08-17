Glenda R. King

February 8, 1957 - August 13, 2023

Glenda R. King, 66, of Ottawa, Kansas, formerly of Davenport, Iowa; peacefully slipped into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Services to honor her memory will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. An additional celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Glenda's name may be made to the LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation.

Glenda Renae (Cook) King was born February 8, 1957, to Warren and Patricia Cook. Glenda was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa. She was a godly woman who lived out her faith in all stages of life. She met her husband Bill King in 1971, at the then John O'Donnell Stadium and an instant crush on a beautiful brunette began followed by the consumption of countless cherry snow cones. She married her cherry snow cone loving sweetheart Bill on July 31, 1976. Together they worked in Ministry for 30 years in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin. They raised three daughters, Bridget Atchison, Lydia Drum, and Rebecca King. Her personal relationship with God lead her to share her hope for a future in heaven with a joyful spirit even through her 13-and-a-half-year battle against cancer. Glenda touched the hearts of all she met and will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by husband of 47 years, Bill; her three daughters: Bridget Atchison, Lydia Drum (Mat Seller), and Rebecca King (Josh Lewis); She also was the proud Mammaw to 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two "bonus" great-grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Cook; brother, Doug Cook; sisters: Michelle (Jim Pfiffner), and Sheila (Dave Lang). She is also loved by her numerous nieces, nephews, and anyone who was blessed enough to call her friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Warren B. Cook; grandparents, Walter and Ethel Robertson, and Cira and Elizabeth Cook.

Online condolences may be left to Glenda's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.