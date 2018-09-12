September 18, 1937-August 27, 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glenn A. Doyle, 80, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on 08/27/18 at Community Hospice St. Vincent's of natural causes.
Glenn was born in Rainy River, Ontario, on 09/18/1937. He graduated high school in Maine. After high school, he joined the United States Army. He was honorably discharged from the Army and joined the US Army Reserve, followed by the National Guard of Minnesota. Glenn received a master's degree in hospital administration from the University of Minnesota.
Glenn was married to his one and only wife, Carol, on October 6, 1962, in Hartford, Connecticut. They were happily married for 55 years.
Glenn worked as an insurance underwriter for many years. He was the hospital administrator for several hospitals and nursing homes including Kewanee Hospital. Before retiring, Glenn worked at Illini Hospital in Silvis for many years in administration. He taught classes at Brown Mackie college in Moline. He served on the board of many organizations including Blue Cross of North Dakota, Black Hawk College board of trustees, as a representative to the Illinois Community College Trustees, Board of Trustees representative to the Greater Quad-Cities Telecommunication Corporation (WQPT), and also on the Illinois Community College Board International Advisory Committee.
Glenn enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and taking their grandchildren on summer vacations. He enjoyed food, especially sweets, and had a love of jelly beans. Glenn loved to do woodworking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He moved to Florida with his wife in 2012. He loved the Florida sunshine and enjoyed going to the beach. He loved to watch sports, especially women's basketball with his wife.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Susan Benson of Washington; Timothy Doyle of Oklahoma, Kevin Doyle (Stacie) of Virginia, and Brent Doyle (Lori) of Illinois. He is also survived by six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, MariLee Doyle and Judith Gebera; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Patrick Doyle; his brother, Daniel Doyle; and his sister, Delores Southard.
The funeral service will be held 9/18/18 at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church 601 Airport Center Drive E., Jacksonville, Florida. Father Liguori will officiate the service.