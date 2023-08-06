Gleyn Ann Uhde

October 11, 1943 - August 2, 2023

Gleyn Ann Uhde, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration Gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorials may be made to the Rock Island County Animal Shelter.

Gleyn Ann was born October 11, 1943, in Rock Island, the daughter of William "Glenn" and Bertrice "Bina" (Nelson) Douglass. She married Norman on October 22, 1971, in Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her on May 2, 2021.

Gleyn Ann graduated from the former Moline Public School of Nursing in 1964. She was the director of nursing at Friendship Manor as well as a visiting nurse with the Visiting Nurses and Homemakers Association. Gleyn Ann retired from ORA in Moline as a registered nurse in March of 2008. Gleyn Ann enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.

Survivors include her children: Tobie (Bill) Doy, Moline, Adam Uhde, Rock Island, John (Judy) Uhde, Ames, Beth Longlett, Davenport; eight grandchildren: Bree Wallarab, Cammi Wallarab, McKenna Uhde, Phillip Uhde, Katie Uhde, Jamie Sanders, Brittany Sanders and Brian Sanders; brother, Robert (Judy) Douglass, Overland Park, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nickolas Justin Uhde; and her husband, Norman.

