Gloria Biermann

May 30, 1930 - November 1, 2019

CLINTON - Gloria Biermann, 89, of Clinton, Iowa, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Alverno Health Care Facility, in Clinton.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Community Reformed Church in Clinton with Rev. Bob Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery in Clinton.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

