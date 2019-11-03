May 30, 1930 - November 1, 2019
CLINTON - Gloria Biermann, 89, of Clinton, Iowa, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Alverno Health Care Facility, in Clinton.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Community Reformed Church in Clinton with Rev. Bob Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery in Clinton.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com