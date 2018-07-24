March 22, 1934-July 22, 2018
MUSCATINE —Gloria F. Chapman, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at her home.
There will be a private graveside service. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of, Kimberly Heber. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Gloria was born on March 22, 1934, in Des Moines, the daughter of Frank and Mary Forestall Wolfe. She married David W. Chapman on October 4, 1996, in Muscatine.
She retired from Lamp Insurance, later named NBA Insurance.
Gloria enjoyed camping, watching birds, flowers, and enjoyed going to Texas for the winter.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jeffrey J. Allen and wife, Tammy S., of LeClaire,, Gregory S. Allen and wife, Wendy, of Bangor, Maine, Kimberly D. Heber, of Muscatine; step-children, Michael Chapman and Carmen Martin and husband, Terry, both of Muscatine; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janice Shown and husband, Clyde, of Prattville, Alabama, and Patricia Walker, of Davenport.
She was preceded by her parents.