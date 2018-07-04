March 15, 1931-July 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gloria Faith DeLashmutt, 87, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Jersey Ridge Place in Davenport.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. A private family burial will take place at Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington.
Gloria was born March 15, 1931, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Conrad Axel and Judith Pauline (Lindquist) Swanson. On June 23, 1949, she married the love of her life, James E. DeLashmutt.
Gloria worked for the Davenport Public Schools as an ESL Associate, retiring in 1996. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Gloria was a valued volunteer and an avid mall walker, enjoying coffee and conversation with friends after. Luncheons with the Class of '49 in Burlington were a monthly highlight. Above all, she cherished time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. And she loved turtle sundaes from Whitey's.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jim; children, Steve (Linda) DeLashmutt of Galesburg, Illinois, Cyndy (Mike) Luukkonen of Cedar Rapids, Beth DeLashmutt-Poore of Rosenville, California, Jill (John) Bouslog of Urbandale, Iowa, Amy (Todd) Kersten of Davenport and Patrick (Sandra Corlett) DeLashmutt of Weatherford, Texas; 17 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Huisman, Elmwood, Illinois.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald and Everett; sisters, Helen, Marion, Ruth, Judith, Doris, Evangeline, and Bonnie; and her best friend since third grade, Janet Payne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to Gloria's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.