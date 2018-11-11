Gloria Gierke

March 23, 1928 - November 6, 2018
DAVENPORT- After 90 full years of pedal to the metal, Gloria de Silva Gierke died on November 6, 2018, in bed just after putting on her glasses, but before selecting a book from her overloaded nightstand.
Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport, Iowa. The family will greet friends in the Great Hall from 9 a.m. until service time. Memorials may go to The Figge Art Museum, The Quad City Symphony or Trinity Cathedral. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gloria was born on March 23, 1928, at Cook County Hospital in Chicago where her father was a physician in training. A few years later, she was joined by her brother, Bud, with whom she had a particularly close relationship until his death in 2010.
After completing his residency, Dr. and Mrs de Silva (Edward and Gretchen) moved their family to Rock Island where he joined his father's practice. Gloria loved school and attended many, but credited St. Katharine's for a lifelong love of learning.
As for many of their generation, WWII intervened and Gloria had a trove of interesting memories as her family followed her father's MASH unit across the country from one Army base to another. In Brownwood, Texas, she was homecoming queen. Upon return to Rock Island, she was Queen of the Mardi Gras.
After the War, Gloria attended Northwestern University in Evanston, where she was, for a time, pre-med, but was graduated with a degree in literature. Thus arose a passion for the arts in all their forms. At about this time, she and her brother were devastated by the divorce of their parents. Both parents remarried however and happy new relationships developed all round. The bond between Gloria and Bud greatly strengthened.
On May 1951, she married Glen Gierke less than a year after their first encounter. A few months of unmitigated bliss ensued until June of 1952 when their first child, Budge, was born. Ed arrived in August of 1954 and Peter in January of 1956. Gloria was an unbelievable mother and neighborhood captain tending tirelessly to issues related to hydration and minor loss of blood. Once Peter was in school full time Gloria returned to work as treasurer of the family business, Gierke Robinson Co. Less than a year later her father wrote to her husband of his concerns about Gloria working too hard. Ha. She never took a sick day for the next forty-five years. She would have preferred to step directly from her office and friends there into heaven, but agreed to sell the business in 2014.
Gloria found time to engage in a wide range of pursuits for the good of numerous causes, including her decade plus services on the boards of the Tri City Symphony, St Katharine's, and Trinity Cathedral.
Through to the very end she nurtured the development of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all significant others. They are all very much the better for her hand in their lives. One felt fortunate to be in her orbit.
She would wax proud and powerful about her sons, her great good fortune in Sally, her wonderful grandchildren: Tiana O'Konek (Nathan), Andrew, Abigail (John Farrell), Peter (Jaiyin Hu), and great-grandchildren Henry and Nettie O'Konek.
Chief among the many souls she cherished who left before her were son Ed and husband Glen.
Sui Generis. Go Cubs!