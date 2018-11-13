May 12, 1930-November 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gloria J. Cole, 88, of Davenport passed away peacefully November 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.
Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gloria was born May 12, 1930, in Davenport, the daughter of William and Minnie Arp Kolbig. She married Walter Cole, who passed away in 1999.
Gloria was known for her faith and kindness to others. She loved to walk, read novels and do needlepoint. Gloria was generous to all and showed great compassion to those in need. She touched many lives and will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Gloria is survived by her children, Michael (Pamela) Cole and Marcia Pennington; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Faye Kennedy.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, Marie.
