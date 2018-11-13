March 16, 1933-November 10, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa — Gloria Willer, 85, passed away Saturday morning, November 10, 2018, at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames, Iowa. Following her wishes, she has been cremated. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, Iowa, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Gloria Ann (Biere) Willer was born on March 16, 1933, the daughter of Wilfried and Iva Biere. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1951. After graduating high school, Gloria was united in marriage to Forrest Willer on October 3, 1958, in Bettendorf. They were blessed with three children: David, Chris and Carol. Gloria was a full-time homemaker until she went to work for Wabash Transformer in Tipton. She enjoyed quilting, genealogy and riverboat gambling with Forry.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly Petruccelli, and husband, Forrest. Gloria is survived by one daughter, Carol Willer of Des Moines; sons, David (Ronda) Willer of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Chris (Hong) Willer of Ames; grandchildren, Christopher (Stacey) McDonald, Daniel McDonald, Kayla Willer, Kim (Greg) Wilson; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Tipton Senior Center or Tipton United Methodist Church.