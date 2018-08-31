July 11, 1924-August 29, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Gloria Williams, 94, of Bettendorf, formerly of East Moline, passed away August 29, 2018, at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf.
Cremation will take place and private burial will be held at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The former Gloria Erna Hutchins was born July 11, 1924, in Rockford, Illinois, a daughter of Ray and Edna (Zwiefel) Hutchins. She married Robert Williams on December 15, 1945, in Rockford. He passed away February 25, 2013.
Gloria was an avid bridge player, a talented seamstress and knitter, and loved to entertain friends in her home. Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life.
Survivors include her four daughters, Sherry (Rein) Turn of St. Louis, Missouri, Andrea (Kevin) Harlow of Bettendorf, Christine Williams of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Kim (John) Dergo of Whitesboro, Texas; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Erwin Hutchins of La Jolla, California; a sister-in-law: Phyllis Williams of Walnut Creek, California; and a brother-in-law, Donald (Jean) Williams of Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Harwood Hutchins; and a brother-in-law, Stuart Williams.
Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline (www.vanhoe.com) has been entrusted with her arrangements.