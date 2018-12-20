December 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Goldene Orr, 89, of Davenport died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.
A private memorial service will be held. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Goldene was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her daughters, Tammy Orr and Vicki Schalk; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made to Goldene's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com