Try 1 month for 99¢
Goldene Orr

December 19, 2018

DAVENPORT — Goldene Orr, 89, of Davenport died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.

A private memorial service will be held. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Goldene was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her daughters, Tammy Orr and Vicki Schalk; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made to Goldene's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Goldene Orr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.