Gordon Halstead Millar Dr.

November 28, 1923-November 2, 2018
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Dr. Gordon H. Millar, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Port Orange, Florida, on November 2, 2018.
His beloved wife, Gina Millar, was by his side. Married on August 24th, 1957, Gordon and Gina had recently celebrated their sixty-first wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dill Millar, and his brother Stewart Anderson Millar. Gordon was born on November 28, 1923, and is survived by his five children; George Millar, Kathryn List, Juliet Ragaishis, John Millar, and James Millar, as well as 13 grandchildren.
A veteran of World War II, Gordon served in the 78th Infantry Division in Europe and was awarded a Purple Heart. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering Magna cum Laude from the University of Detroit. He received his Ph.D. in Engineering at the University of Wisconsin in 1952. His career took him around the world and enriched his life with engineering challenges. Gordon is known for many achievements that have influenced the course of technology in engine design and production, often considered ground breaking. He retired as Vice President, Engineering from Deere & Company, Moline, Illinois, in 1984, and relocated with Gina to Spruce Creek Fly-In.
His professional affiliations include the National Academy of Engineering, the Society of Automotive Engineers International (President 1984-85), the Florida Engineering Society, the National Society of Professional Engineers, the National Science Foundation, National Research Council, National Bureau of Standards, and the Accreditation Board for Engineering & Technology (ABET), where he served as president.
Gordon was a multi-engine rated commercial pilot and an avid boater. In retirement, he enjoyed sponsoring the Daytona Beach Symphony Society, as well as membership in the Quiet Birdmen and the Veterans & Business Persons Club. He was particularly proud of helping to establish and sponsoring the da Vinci Grand Prize, a monetary award for the top engineering project at the annual Volusia County High School Engineering and Science Fair.
His humor will probably be better remembered than his tennis game, but his support for the “world famous” Spruce Creek Creekettes is legendary.
A funeral service was held Friday, November 9, 2018, in Port Orange, Florida, followed by burial with military honors, at Spruce Creek Cemetery. Donation in his memory may be made to the Daytona Beach Symphony Society at dbss.org.