Gordon W. Goettsch Sr.

March 10, 1928-November 17, 2018
LONG GROVE — Gordon William Goettsch Sr., age 90, of Long Grove passed away on November 17, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. According to Gordon's wishes, there will be no services. Weerts Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Gordon was born on March 10, 1928, in Davenport to Orey and Hattie (Stoltenberg) Goettsch. He married Arlene Mae Moore on March 13, 1948, in Davenport.
Gordon farmed in the Long Grove area and later worked as an acquisition agent for various pipeline companies. In his younger years, Gordon enjoyed bowling, and also kept busy with woodworking projects and fixing things.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Gordon “Sonny” (Jan) Goettsch of Long Grove, Angie Scott of Durant and Don (Missy “Donna”) Goettsch of LeClaire; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Jan) Goettsch of Eldridge.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
