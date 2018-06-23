July 30, 1931-June 20, 2018
ALBANY, Ill. — Grace "Artie" Burns, 86, of Albany, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Morrison (Illinois) Community Hospital.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Albany United Methodist Church. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial to Albany United Methodist Church has been established.
Artie was born July 30, 1931, in Thomson, Illinois, to William Fred and Edna A. (Doden) Yates and was raised by her stepfather and mother, John and Edna Hoy. Artie was a 1949 graduate of Fulton (Illinois High School. She married Harold “Bud” Burns on October 15, 1949, in Albany. He died May 3, 2014. Artie was a cook at Olsen's Supper Club in Fulton and the American Legion in Albany. She worked as a secretary at Fidelity Life Insurance Company in Fulton. Artie was in business with her husband, Bud, for 35 years as a bookkeeper and secretary for Burns Heating and Air Conditioning in Erie, Illinois. She was a member of Albany United Methodist Church, held many offices at the church, and was a chairman of the trustees. She was president of the Hanson Kennedy Unit 1079 American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include one daughter, Diane (Leon) Lange of Thomson; two grandchildren, Curt Lange of Plainfield, Illinois, and Kendra Kirk of Morrison;; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Jacob Lange; Wyatt Kirk; and one half brother, Raymond “Bud” Hoy of Salcha, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather; her husband, Harold; twin great-grandsons, Waylon and Jesse Kirk; one sister, Donna Cole; two brothers, Everett and Blaine Yates and one half brother, Fay Yates.