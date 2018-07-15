October 19, 1924-July 8, 2018
DAVENPORT - Grace Fleetwood, 93, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Senior Star, Memory Care, Davenport, Iowa.
Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with private burial at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with all the arrangements. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport, Iowa.
Grace was born October 19, 1924, in Buckhart, Missouri, the daughter of Roe and Lydia (Roberts) Roberts. She was united to the love of her life, Clabe Fleetwood, on October 3, 1940. He preceded her death on December 27, 1987.
She was a homemaker her entire life and was kept very busy raising 5 children. In her younger years, she loved to go camping with the family, play bingo and gamble at the local casinos. She also had a special place in her heart for her little dog, Abby.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lawrence (Marilyn) Fleetwood, Clarence (Judy) Fleetwood, Ronnie (Linda) Fleetwood, Karen (Jack) Sparbel, and Barbara (Tim) Garrow. She had many grandchildren, was a great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Senior Star and Clarissa Cook Hospice for all the loving care they showed to Grace and her family.
