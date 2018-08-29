September 10, 1928 — August 27, 2018
TIPTON — Grace Irene Countryman, 89, of Tipton, died peacefully Monday, August 27, 2018, in the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, at 10 a.m., Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 30, from 4-7 p.m. at Fry's. A memorial fund in her name has been establish for Camp Courageous. Online condolences and floral orders may be placed at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Grace was born on September 10, 1928, in Scott County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Camille and Marie (Petersen) Seys. On June 1, 1947, Grace was united in marriage to Robert Lee Countryman in the Lutheran Church in Tipton. Grace was a homemaker and caregiver. She worked at Bud's Super Valu, Schultz Brothers, Al's Meet-n-Eat and Frank Magid. Grace, at age 75, together with Gerry Schilling, became an EMT-A and volunteered on the Tipton Ambulance for several years. She also served as President of A.R.C. She continued to be active until her health declined and then lived in the Leland R. Smith Assisted Living in Wilton, Iowa, and the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty, Iowa.
Grace is survived by her children, Carol (Dave) Bradley of West Liberty, Iowa, Nancy (Dan) Pruess of Marshalltown, Iowa and David Countryman of Tipton, Iowa; sister, Madeline Andress of Silvis, Illinois; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Jim Trcka of Tipton, Iowa. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Marie Seys; husband, Robert Countryman; three sisters, Christine Eserhaut, Caroline Hendricks and Florence Kress; daughter, Camellia Trcka; grandson, John Turner; and baby sister, Margaret Seys.