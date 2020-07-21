Grace M. Iogha
October 26, 1957-July 18, 2020
BETTENDORF-Grace M. Iogha, 84, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday July 25, 2020 at Christ’s Family Church, 4601 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport, for those unable to attend the service will be broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/christsfamilychurch/live/ .
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be left to Christ Family Church Building Fund or a favorite charity.
Grace was born on October 26, 1935 in Maine, the daughter of Gabriel and Marie Parent. She married Donald Iogha on October 26, 1957 in Stanford, CT. He preceded her in death in November of 2008.
Mrs. Iogha was a bookkeeper throughout her working career. She was a member of Christ’s Family Church, Davenport, Silver Creek Chapter 302 Order of the Eastern Star and a Paul Harris recipient through the Rock Island Rotary.
Grace enjoyed her Bible study group she participated in, reading, card games, cross stitching, cross word puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. Her son, Sam and his family were a very important part of her life. She also truly enjoyed her friends, Karla and Marty Larson and their family and the many lunches out they shared. She also enjoyed the many friendships she had while living at the Fountains. The highlight of her later years was becoming a member of Christ’s Family Church and learning about the Lord. She found peace and happiness through learning the scriptures. Her church family were always so loving and giving to her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter in law, Sam (Patty) Iogha, Ankeny, IA; granddaughters, Casie Parkins, Kelly (Andy) Grunhovd; great grandchildren, Andrew, Jackson and Avery; brother and sister in law, Joseph (Joyce) Parent, Derby, CT.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Gabriel and Marie; two sisters and a brother.
Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is in charge of arrangements.
