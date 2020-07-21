Grace M. Iogha

Grace enjoyed her Bible study group she participated in, reading, card games, cross stitching, cross word puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. Her son, Sam and his family were a very important part of her life. She also truly enjoyed her friends, Karla and Marty Larson and their family and the many lunches out they shared. She also enjoyed the many friendships she had while living at the Fountains. The highlight of her later years was becoming a member of Christ’s Family Church and learning about the Lord. She found peace and happiness through learning the scriptures. Her church family were always so loving and giving to her.