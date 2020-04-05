× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 27, 1952- March 30, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Grace Marie “Toots” Brown passed away on Monday, March 30th, 2020, peacefully, at her home in Davenport, with her husband and daughter at her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be buried on Monday, April 6th, at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA. 52242. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Toots was born on November 27, 1952, in Chicago, Ill., to Raymond and Marie Sleeth. She married her high school sweetheart, Windell Ray Brown, on August 29th, 1970, in Forrest, Ill., and they spent over 50 wonderful years together. She worked here and there over the years, but mainly, she devoted her life to her husband and to her daughter, Jennifer and to her legion of friends and family.