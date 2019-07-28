August 21, 2003-July 19, 2019
ENGLAND, Ark. - Gracie Rae Coppess, 15, of England, Ark., passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock, after a life-long illness.
Gracie was born August 21, 2003. in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a sophomore at England High School.
Gracie was a loving, friendly girl and never met a stranger. She loved her family, friends, John Deere and the color pink.
Funeral services were held at Landmark Baptist Church in England, AR and cremation rites have been accorded.
She is survived by her parents Mike (Karie) Coppess, Cisco, Ill. (formerly of Bettendorf); Tonna (Ben) Garrison, England, Ark.; sister Ansley and nephew Jay, DeWitt, Ark., and brother Kaygan, Cisco, Ill.; grandparents Cyndi (G-ma) and Papa Mike Hintz, Bettendorf, Carole Collins, England, Ark., and Don Coppess, Bettendorf; great-grandmother Patricia Hopwood, Davenport; Uncle Donnie and Aunt Kelly Coppess, Blue Grass; Aunt Jessie (Sissy) and Uncle Jason White, Davenport and cousins Jaden, Jackson, Hallie, Preston, Parker and Leland.
Gracie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gary (Papa) Collins, sister Kayleigh Coppess and cousin Peyton White.
Rest easy sweet Gracie Rae - we love you always and forever.