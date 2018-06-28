May 26, 1941-June 22, 2018
LEESBURG, Florida — Teacher, principal, actively championed education, social causes and cultural understanding
Graciela “Coca” V. Gioria-Page, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018. She was 77 years old.
A native of Paraná, Entre Rios, Argentina, Coca was born on May 26, 1941. She was the youngest of five sisters born to Victorio Gioria and Querubina Sedini de Gioria.
From a young age, Coca, also known as “Coquita” to her family in Argentina, loved school and always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She began her college studies and teaching career as an English teacher in Córdoba, Argentina in 1961. She was later awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, and in 1963 came to the United States to complete her college studies in education at Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield. She received her bachelor of science degree in education from Southwest Missouri State College in 1967 and her master of arts from Marycrest College, in Davenport, in 1973.
Coca married Robert “Bob” Lee Page on June 6, 1965, in Springfield, Missouri. The couple met when they were students at Southwest Missouri State College. After graduating from Southwest Missouri State College, Coca and Bob moved to Muscatine, where she spent the next 35 years as an elementary school teacher and coordinator of Bilingual-Multicultural Education with the Muscatine Community School District in Muscatine, and as a principal of Sacred Heart Cathedral School in Davenport.
While in Muscatine, Coca wrote and implemented the first bilingual-multicultural educational program to help Mexican Migrant students learn English as well as others to learn Spanish.
Coca's dedication to her students was recognized in 1993 with a Festival of Excellence Award, followed by a Student's Choice, Carver Excellence in Education Award in 2003. Coca still remembered many of her students, by name, even well into retirement. Many of her former students have said she was an inspiration for them to become teachers, themselves, often recounting how her teaching made them excited to learn.
Coca's passion for education extended well beyond the classroom. She served on a variety of national, state and local educational task forces and committees, including the Iowa Governor's Task Force on Foreign Language Studies and International Education, the State of Iowa Vocational Education Advisory Council, and the National Association of Migrant Education where she advocated for the educational advancement of all children. Her motto was, “Don't criticize it unless you're willing to work at improving it.”
She was equally passionate about civic responsibility and advocacy. An unapologetic champion of social causes, Coca worked tirelessly to advocate, improve and bring awareness to the issues surrounding equality, human rights, women's rights and gender equity, immigration, the importance of teaching children to read, and the education and housing opportunities for low income people and migrant workers.
While living in Iowa, Coca was a member of the League of Women Voters, and served on the Muscatine Human Rights and Muscatine Housing Commissions. She was also a long-time member, and former president of the Muscatine Sister Cities Association. During her tenure as president of Muscatine Sister Cities, Coca worked to establish sister school relationships between Paraná and Crespo, Argentina, and Muscatine, where it was her mission “to build a bridge of cultural understanding, international friendship and student exchange for the benefit of all.” Following retirement, she was an active member of the Plantation Democrats Club and continued to volunteer as an aide in public schools.
The desire to affect social change was firmly rooted in Coca's deep faith in God. “God put me here to help others,” she said. She believed that our duty is to do God's work on earth by helping anybody who needs help, even if they are not your friends; that we are all interconnected, and that human beings should help and give to one another. What happens to one, affects the other.
Coca lived her faith aloud and was known in the community as the first to volunteer or organize a network of helpers, whenever someone was in need.
An active member in her church, St. Paul's Catholic Community, in Leesburg, Coca enjoyed serving as a Minister to the Sick and as a Eucharistic Minister. She considered giving communion to others a great honor and it gave her deep satisfaction to share her faith with others.
Coca and her husband, Bob, were married for 53 years and had two children, Rob and Lucía, who both live with their families in Massachusetts.
Upon retirement, Coca and Bob moved to The Plantation, Leesburg, where Coca enjoyed participating in Jazzercise, aquacise, Latin dancing, line dancing and ballroom dancing. She loved getting to know new people and making new friends, gathering with them regularly, and being part of the Latin American Club. An animal lover, particularly of dogs, you would often find her taking her poodles on walks through the neighborhood.
Coca's greatest loves were her family and friends; her husband, children and grandchildren, her family in Argentina, her dogs, and her students. She enjoyed traveling, and especially enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and her niece, Lucy, visiting her sisters and family in Argentina, and visiting her children and grandchildren in Massachusetts.
In addition to her husband, Bob, of Florida, Coca is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Edward Lee Page and daughter-in-law, Brenda Page; daughter, Lucía Mai Page and daughter-in-law, Robin Ashley Grace; four grandchildren, Hayden, Myra, Jackson and Colby, all of Massachusetts; and her sister, Leduvina “Chola” Olinda Sally Gioria of Argentina.
Coca's celebration of life memorial and party will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Manor at The Plantation, 25201 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Community, 1330 Sunshine Ave, Leesburg, FL, on a separate date to be announced soon.
The Graciela (Coca) V. Page Memorial Scholarship is being established in Coca's honor. To learn more about the scholarship and how to donate, please contact Judy Lokenvitz at 563-288-9354.
Online condolences may be submitted online at http:/www.tributes.com/cocapage.