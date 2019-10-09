February 17, 1944-October 5, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Green H. Pittman 75, of East Moline, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, with additional visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Green was born on February 17, 1944, in Steele, Missouri. He was the son of Edwin Pittman and Earlean Davis.
Green married Mamie L. Atwater on May 27, 1966, in Steele, Missouri, she preceded him in death. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic at John Deere Harvester for 30 years.
Green's favorite things in life were working in the yard, sitting on the front porch, chatting with his neighbors and enjoying nature.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn; sons, Gerald (Pam) and Keith; grandchildren, Gerald Jr., Taylor, Durrell, and Tyson; sisters, Ruedell Walker, Shirley Flowers; brothers, Fred Pittman, James Pittman, and John (Joyce) Pittman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Pittman, Earlean Davis; his wife, Mamie; sisters, Marine, Lorena, Jesse Mitchum and Ruth Henderson; brothers, Robert Lee, Charles, Manuel, Evans, John Flowers, Robert Flowers, and Jessie.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.