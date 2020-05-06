Greg Schoellermann

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a graveside service will be held at Western Township Cemetery at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club Quad Cities.

Greg was born on September 20, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Celia (Cunningham) Schoellermann. He married Beth Tennant on January 6, 1973, at the Orion United Methodist Church. He was the owner and operator of Schoellermann Trucking, retiring in 2014. Greg and his wife loved their trips to Florida where they enjoyed the beautiful weather. He also liked boating, fishing and attending different car shows. Family was extremely important to Greg and he was a very active grandfather to Jack and Hudson, attending as many of their activities as possible.