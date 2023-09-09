Gregg A. Bridge-Chase

July 18, 1955 - September 5, 2023

PORT BYRON Illinois - Gregg A. Bridge-Chase, 68, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at home.

Gregg Alan Chase was born July 18, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Gerald "Jerry" Chase and Marian (Landells) Murphy. He married, Sandra Bridge, on 13 March 1992, during a ski honeymoon in the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Gregg graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1973.

Gregg was proud to work in the food and hospitality industry for over 50 years. Gregg was known as Grandpa to the Steventons and Duck City Bistro families. Gregg also spent over 20 years working at the Davenport Country Club. He loved being the Director of Outdoor Happiness but most recently he was the Locker Room Manager.

Gregg enjoyed golf, travel and craft gardening but his passion was for the love and promotion of their Cesky Terriers. Gregg, his wife, daughter and granddaughter showed and bred these rare dogs from the Czech Republic. If you ever asked Gregg about his dogs you got an education. Through this experience Gregg and Sandra have developed friendships throughout the world.

Gregg is survived by his mother, Marian; brothers: Dan (Carol), Dave (Marla), Jim; and sister, Laura (Glenn); his beloved wife, Sandra; daughter, Melissa; son, Winston (Christina); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and newphews. He was preceded in death by his father.

The Cesky Terrier Health and Breeder Fund has been established in memory of Gregg. Donations maybe made to the fund at PO Box 44, Rapids City, IL 61278 or via PayPal at terriercesky/@gmail.com.

A Remembrance Event is planned for 21 October at Steventon's, LeClaire, Iowa, from noon to 3 p.m. Contact Sandra Bridge-Chase at sandybc/@frontiernet.net for more information.

