April 19, 1960-January 28, 2019
PRINCETON, Iowa - Gregory J. Maylum, 58, of Princeton, Iowa, died Monday, January 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
A gathering to celebrate Greg's life will be 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 2, at his home. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Gregory James Maylum was born April 19, 1960, in Cornwall, New York, the son of Leslie R. and Alice (Riggs) Maylum. He served in the U.S. Army before marrying Susan Young on April 4, 1991, in Davenport, Iowa. He owned and operated Maylum Tool & Grind in Eldridge, Iowa, for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and was an avid New York Giants fan. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Greg. He especially loved coaching his daughters' softball teams and spending time with his granddaughters.
Greg is survived by his beloved wife, Sue; five children, Nina Maylum of Davenport, Andrew Maylum of Low Moor, Iowa, Laura Maylum of Princeton, Alissa (Matt) Dyson of Albany, Illinois, and Melissa Maylum of Davenport; four granddaughters, Kaylee, Audrey, Renee, and Aurora; his mother, Alice Moore of Houston, Texas; siblings, Bud Maylum of Dayton, Ohio, Mark Maylum of Davenport, Garry Maylum of Rockford, Illinois, and David and Phylip Maylum, both of Houston; many nieces and nephews; and his loving dogs, Jazzy, Roxy, and Teddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Maylum; his grandparents; and a brother, Eric Maylum.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Greg.
