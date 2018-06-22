December 15, 1960-June 19, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Gregory James Allee, 57, of Blue Grass, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at his home.
Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted. Those wishing to attend his service should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 11:30 a.m. Monday. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.
He was born in Davenport onDecember 15, 1960, the son of James and Shirley Ann (Jourdan) Allee Jr. On November 21, 1991, he married Myrna Obal in Reno, Nevada.
Gregory was a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during Desert Storm.
He was employed by Hy-Vee Store #2 in Davenport and also owned and operated G & M Tree Service.
During his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working, playing card games with family and friends, and always loved the company of others.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Myrna; his daughter, Megan (Ryan) Alderman of Durant, Iowa; his sons, Zach Allee of Davenport, Anthony Allee of Blue Grass, James Allee of Blue Grass and Manolito Roces of Davenport; his grandchildren, Madison Allee and Chelsea, Aiden and Lainey Alderman; his sisters, Pam (Bob) Brown of Davenport, Denise Allee of Davenport and Dawn Allee, in Montana.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to his many friends, caregivers and co-workers who helped so much during this difficult time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Patti; and his uncles, Carl, Erby, Alfred, Calvin and Kenny.
