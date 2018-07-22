Aug. 30, 1956 - July 18, 2018
DAVENPORT —Gregory Joseph Carstens passed away Wednesday, July 18th, 2018, at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, California, surrounded by his children after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial mass is at 11 a.m., Friday, July 27, 2018, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 16550 290th St., in Long Grove, Iowa. Time to visit with the family will be held before the mass at 9:30 a.m. and after at a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his siblings to offset expenses.
Gregory Joseph Carstens was born Aug. 30th, 1956, in Davenport, the sixth child of June (Blumer) and Gene Carstens. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1975. He was united in marriage to Deb Haack in 1977 and had two children, Kristen and Austin. He moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1987 where he pursued his dream of training horses.
He began his career at Ramble Ridge Stables in Davenport, working under the guidance of his father, Gene Carstens, as well as working for Parker Distributing in Bettendorf. In California, he worked for Seamair Farms and became a well-known horse trainer. He traveled to competitions all over the country and won many awards and accolades as a top horse trainer.
Greg was passionate about gardening, watching the sunrise and sunset, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, family in Iowa, and his horses.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kristen (Ryan) Lunceford; son, Austin (Kristen) Carstens; fiancé Joan Richardson and her daughter, Katie (Henry) Ball; brothers, Gene (Sharon) Carstens, Ron (late Noreen) Carstens, Tim (Barb) Carstens, Dave (LuAnn) Carstens, Matthew (Michelle) Carstens; sisters, Lynn (late Kevin) Kroeger, Deb (Bernie) Heidgerken, Tina (Dean) Ganzer; four grandchildren, Landon, Evan, and Selah Lunceford and Mason Carstens; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and June Carstens, and his brother Kevin Carstens. May they rest in peace.