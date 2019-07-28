January 31, 1959-July 25, 2019
PRINCETON - Gregory S. Little, 60, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.
A brief service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for a college fund for Greg's daughter, Maddie.
Greg was born on January 31, 1959, in Davenport, the son of Larry and LaVonne (Schafer) Little. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1977. He was self-employed in masonry. He was a hard worker, loved the outdoors, and going to auctions. Greg also had a love for Husky Malamutes.
Those left to honor his memory are his mother, LaVonne Little of Princeton, Iowa; daughter, Maddie Little of Camanche, Iowa; sisters, Kim Fitzgerald of Princeton, Amy (Mike) Groenenboom of Bettendorf; brothers, Rodney Little and Robin (Kathy) Little, both of Princeton; a special niece, Carrie Parrott of Long Grove, Iowa; special nephew, Matt Fitzgerald of Princeton; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry; and his two canine companions, Cody and Cody II.
Online condolences may be shared with Greg's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.