Gregory Sawvell

Feb. 17, 1952 — Sept. 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gregory Allen Sawvell, 66, of Davenport, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Private burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities. Memorials may be made to the Greg Sawvell Memorial Fund via GoFundMe.com.
Greg was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Davenport, the son of LeRoy and Lois (Stillwell) Sawvell. In 1970, he graduated from Bettendorf High School and was a skilled drywaller and painter for many years. He opened his own company, and was president of Sawvell Drywall.
He married Karen Makohen, with whom he had two children, Malinda and Dennis. He then married the love of his life, Elizabeth Kelling, on April 15, 2000, with whom he had a daughter, Amber.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, and playing guitar. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, and an avid mushroom hunter.
Greg is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his mother, Lois; three children, Malinda Sawvell, Dennis (Rae) Sawvell and Amber Sawvell; two grandsons, Cory and Trevor Sawvell; brothers, David (Jan) Sawvell, Don (Cheryl) Skaw, Gary Sawvell, Roger (Sherry) Sawvell, Dean Sawvell, sisters, Marilyn Ridgeway, Sheryl (Rex) Deniso, Donna (Mike) Mueller, Dinah Sawvell, and Denise (Dennis) Ogburn; his dog and loving companion, Bud; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy.
