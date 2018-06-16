Gregory Temple

December 15, 1949-June 10, 2018
MUSCATINE — Gregory L. Temple, 68, of Muscatine, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Trinity Muscatine, after a courageous battle against Parkinson Disease.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Mulford Evangelical Free Church. The Rev. Brandon Nygaard will officiate. Burial will take place in Muscatine Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Mulford Church Building Fund or the Central Lyon High School Music Department. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Gregory was born on December 15, 1949, in Muscatine, the son of Ira "Boogie" and Verna Babbitt Temple Jr.
He taught vocal music in Glidden, Iowa, from 1973 until 1977. He then moved to Rock Rapids, where he lived most of his life teaching from 1977 until 2005, when he retired. He moved back to Muscatine where he lived with and helped his father. He was a substitute teacher in the Muscatine School System, and worked part-time at Fareway. He was a member of Mulford Evangelical Free Church, was involved in Community Theatre, and the Muscatine Elk Chanters. He was also known for his great sense of humor.
Those left to honor his memory include two brothers, Steve Temple of Lake Odessa, Iowa, and Paul (Kay) Temple of Muscatine; one sister, Linda (Don) Chapman, of Muscatine; nieces and nephews, Angie (Jim) Painter, Annette (Scott) Kaczinski, Karrie (Marcos) Leza, Mark Temple, Andrew (Jill) Temple and Kathryn (Tyler) Dunkel; several great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.