Grover “Jerry” Gerald Stevens

May 11, 1943-October 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Grover Gerald “Jerry” Stevens, 76, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter No. 299. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will established at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Grover was born May 11, 1943, in Man, West Virginia, a son of Ernest and Margaret (Brown) Stevens. He married Linda Crawford and Beverly Delles, later he married Connie Manes on January 27, 1996. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2013. Jerry was a self-employed home improvement contractor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Stevens was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Survivors include daughters Cheryl Piersall and Kelly (Randy) Bishop, sons Charlie Stevens and family, Robert Manes, Troy (Anna) Manes, and Craig Adams, grandsons Shaine (Jennifer) Mier, Bryant Piersall, granddaughters Cassidy Piersall, Lanna Manes, and Abigail Manes. Grover left behind many great friends that he called family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie; ex-wife, Beverly Stevens; brother, Joseph Stevens. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.