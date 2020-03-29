Gunter Karl Mahler

March 25, 1938-March 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- “He that wrestles with us strengthens our nerves and sharpens our skill. Our antagonist is our helper” – Edwin Burke.

Lift a glass of good German Beer in a send off to Gunter (Karl-Heinz Fritz Fredrich Wilhelm Heinrich) Mahler. Born in Osnabruck, Germany, in 1938 to Henrich and Mina Mahler, Karl was a Master antagonist to those he loved the most and lived his life with few regrets.

As a child of WWII, one of Karl's earliest impressions of the United States included a memory of American soldiers who offered him and other children chocolate bars as they traveled through his town. After the war, he and his 3 brothers spent their growing years in Germany where Karl enjoyed school, studying Art and competing in Bicycle Racing.

In 1955, his uncle in Muscatine, Iowa, offered to sponsor him for an opportunity to have a better life than the one he saw for him in Germany. Karl came to the America in 1956 through Ellis Island with $25 dollars in his pocket.

Ironically, six months after his arrival in America, he was drafted in the U.S. Army where he served in Europe as a German translator. After fulfilling his military duty, he returned to Muscatine and enrolled in an Art Class where he met his wife to be Mari Rutherford.