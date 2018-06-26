April 18, 1945-June 28, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services celebrating the life of Guy H. Hoard, 73, of Davenport will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial with military honors will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 26.
Mr. Hoard passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport.
Guy Harold Hoard was born April 18, 1945, in Pensacola, Florida, a son of Hollis Shepard and Nona (Morey) Hoard. He married Daria Olmsted on December 21, 1968, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
He graduated from Davenport Central High School, Class of 1963, and played football and wrestled while attending. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Ambrose College, Class of 1971, and went on to work for the IRS until his retirement.
In 1964, he joined the Marine Corps and proudly served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. It was there that he was exposed to Agent Orange and would suffer the various effects for the remainder of his life.
He was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 26 and most recently had been treasurer. He was also a member of the VFW and VVA.
He was a fan of the ISU Cyclones, LA Dodgers, NASCAR and enjoyed watching professional wrestling with his son. He loved his beagles Tate, Cy, and Maggie Mae.
Survivors include his wife, Daria; son, Gerald “Jerry” (partner Jeff Dalton) Hoard, Davenport; brother Gary (Kathleen) Hoard, Madrid, Iowa; sister, Nancy (Robert) Briggs and their children Hannah, Melissa, and Sarah, Boone, Iowa; cousin, Kay (Joel) Aaneson, Hancock, Wisconsin; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His parents preceded him in death.
