September 30, 1932-August 25, 2019
DAVENPORT - Gwen Lee Andresen Korn died at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House on August 25, 2019, following a brief illness.
There will be a visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, on Tuesday, September 3, from 4 - 6 p.m. Services will be at St. Paul Lutheran at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be in the St. Paul Memorial Garden in a private ceremony. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the Davenport Schools Foundation.
Gwen was born in Davenport, Iowa, on September 30, 1932, to Clifford and Stella (Baker) Andresen. She attended the Davenport Public Schools and graduated from Davenport High School in 1950. Following high school, Gwen attended Iowa State Teachers College (now Northern Iowa University) and earned her Teachers Certificate. She returned to college in the late 1960s to attend Marycrest College and complete her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She loved working with kindergartners to teach them social skills, responsibility for self, to be good listeners and to follow directions. She enjoyed the opportunity to teach multiple generations within families.
On August 21, 1954, Gwen married John C. Korn, DPM, in Davenport, Iowa. Following a brief start as a teacher, she was hired to be “Miss Gwen” on the popular children’s daytime show “Romper Room”. Gwen left the television show upon the birth of her second child and was a homemaker until returning to teaching in the early 1960s. She taught Kindergarten in the Davenport School District for over 30 years before retiring to help with her five grandchildren. She then returned to substitute teach for another ten years. Gwen had a strong work ethic, and her faith and family were her greatest priorities.
Gwen was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and spent many hours volunteering there. She served on the board of directors for the Clarissa C. Cook Retirement Home and was instrumental in establishing the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. She volunteered at the Mississippi Valley Blood Center as well. Gwen was a member of the Outing Club and a 60-year member of PEO, Chapter FJ.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Ed Motto and his staff and the staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their extraordinary and compassionate care.
She is survived by her children, John Korn Jr., Davenport, Katherine Church (Craig), St. Charles, Ill., and grandchildren, Susan, Ellen and William Korn, and Anne and Sarah Church, sister Jeanne (Bob) Bohnsack, and nieces and nephews.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother James, her niece Kim, and her great-niece Emily.
